Comedian Kevin Hart, 44, has been wheelchair-bound after tearing multiple muscles in an ill-fated 40-yard dash against former NFL running back Stevan Ridley, 34.

“44 and sitting my [a—] down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!!,” the regretful Mr. Hart wrote in an expletive-filled caption on a video posted Wednesday on Instagram.

Mr. Hart started off the video saying “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. … And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

Mr. Hart had agreed to race Mr. Ridley, 10 years his junior, in a bet to see who was faster. He did not say whether any money was actually wagered on the result of the 40-yard dash.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors — I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ‘em, I tore those two. I can’t walk. … What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race?” Mr. Hart continued.

It will take about six to eight weeks for Mr. Hart to recover from his injuries.

Mr. Ridley, a 2011 draft pick of the New England Patriots, last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

