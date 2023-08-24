D.C. police are looking for a man who robbed a Northwest business with a hammer this week.
Authorities said the suspect entered the store in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Store surveillance video shared by police showed the male suspect — who has dark skin and was wearing sunglasses, pants and a T-shirt that said “Attack on Titan” — go behind the counter and address an employee.
Police said the suspect then flashed a hammer and told the employee to open the cash register.
The employee complied, and the suspect was seen taking wads of cash from the drawer before leaving the store.
• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.
Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.
Click to Read More and View Comments
Click to Hide
Please read our comment policy before commenting.