At the moment former President Donald Trump was being booked, fingerprinted and photographed at an Atlanta jail, President Biden was fundraising for no reason whatever.

“Apropos of nothing,” wrote Mr. Biden’s official account on X, the social-media platform previously known as Twitter. “I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign.”

The tweet, which included a link to Act Blue to “donate to the Biden-Harris campaign to fight back against MAGA Republicans” was sent at 7:30 p.m.

At that moment, cable-news networks were following Mr. Trump’s travel to and from Fulton County Jail to be processed in his fourth indictment, for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election result.

The timing wasn’t lost even on mainstream-media reporters.

“This tweet just as Trump arrived at an Atlanta jailhouse to turn himself in and have his mug shot taken,” noted Nandita Bose, the White House correspondent for Reuters news agency.

