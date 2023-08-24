Police in Virginia charged a man with shooting and wounding another driver Tuesday on Interstate 66 in what authorities called a road-rage incident.

Virginia State Police said Daniel Serrano, 24, of Alexandria is facing malicious wounding and gun charges for the altercation that took place around 1 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 50 in Fairfax County.

Authorities said the other driver is thought to have thrown something at Mr. Serrano’s car while the two were heading eastbound on I-66. That’s when Mr. Serrano pulled a gun and fired several shots into the vehicle, according to police.

Soon after, the suspect pulled over and was arrested by state troopers.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. A woman who was in the car with the victim was unharmed.

