President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington by meeting with civil rights leaders Monday.

As part of events planned by the White House, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will host the meeting, which will include members of the King family. It will take place exactly 60 years after King met with President John Kennedy in the Oval Office on the morning of the march.

Mr. Biden also will host an evening reception and provide remarks to commemorate the anniversary.

A rally and march are planned for Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial to mark the event. Organizers estimate that 75,000 people will attend, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service.

King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, and other civil rights leaders will speak at the event.

More than 200,000 people from across the country came together in 1963 to march for equal rights. The gathering helped spark the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

