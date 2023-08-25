President Biden took the opportunity to mock former President Donald Trump’s scowling mugshot.

“I did see it on television. Handsome guy,” Mr. Biden joked with reporters Friday after finishing a Pilates class during his week-long vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Mr. Biden’s comments underscore the contentious rhetoric expected during the 2024 election. Mr. Trump is the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in his bid to square off against Mr. Biden as both seek a second term.

Mr. Trump on Thursday night became the first current or former U.S. president to pose for a mugshot. He had the mugshot taken after surrendering to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia on criminal charges that he illegally plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.

Mr. Trump and his supporters quickly seized on the image, using it to fundraise and as evidence he’s a victim of selective prosecution.

“This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny,” a Trump campaign fundraising email said.

Although Mr. Trump has surrendered to authorities four times this year, Fulton County was the only one that required him to have a mugshot taken.

