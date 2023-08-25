A day after former President Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities, his campaign quickly capitalized on the former president’s historic mugshot taken at the Fulton County jail with a flurry of merchandise bearing the famous photo.

T-shirts, bumper stickers, coffee mugs and koozies featuring the former president’s defiant mugshot stare are for sale on his campaign’s online merchandise storefront.

Win Red, a Republican Party fundraising platform that Mr. Trump uses as his official campaign site, is selling short and long-sleeve t-shirts and the other items bearing Mr. Trump’s mugshot under the slogan, “NEVER SURRENDER!”

The merchandise ranges from $12 to $34.

Other online merchants are selling their own products featuring Mr. Trump’s mugshot, the first ever taken of a former president.

The online craft store Etsy has 60 pages of different merchandise featuring Mr. Trump’s mugshot in all kinds of price ranges and aimed at both pro-and anti-Trump consumers.

His mugshot is featured on coffee mugs and t-shirts, some with jail bars imposed over his face.

A $25 coffee cup for sale on the site features his mugshot and his inmate number: P01135809, another superimposes his mugshot over a list of the criminal charges he now faces in four separate cases.

Mr. Trump is already fundraising off his brief trip to the Fulton County jail, where in addition to providing a mugshot, he was fingerprinted and processed by the sheriff’s office.

Mr. Trump posted a link to Win Red on his own social media platform and he reemerged Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter, for the first time since getting kicked off the platform in January 2021.

Mr. Trump posted his mugshot on X, cropping out the sheriff’s office insignia and adding the message, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER!” The tweet also included his campaign website address, where he provided “a personal note,” about his trip to Fulton County.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was arrested despite having committed no crime,” the note reads. “The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and election interference.”

The message says that he “walked into the lion’s den with one simple message: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

In a re-election campaign email, donors could snag a t-shirt with Mr. Trump’s mugshot and the NEVER SURRENDER caption, all for a $47 donation.

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded in 2019 by moderate Republicans who are anti-Trump, have their own selection of products for sale featuring the highly-anticipated mugshot. Visitors can purchase a $15 shot glass on their website that has the mugshot on one side and the abbreviation for the phrase “f**k around and find out” printed on the back with the Lincoln Project logo.

The group is also selling six shot glasses that feature the mugshots of Mr. Trump and some of his more well-known co-conspirators in the Fulton County case, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as an advisor to Mr. Trump.

• Mallory Wilson can be reached at mwilson@washingtontimes.com.