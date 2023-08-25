The Biden campaign released an ad Friday that highlights GOP rivals’ plans for new limits on abortion and leverages sound bites from the first Republican debate, leaning into an issue that Democrats see as a political winner.

The one-minute ad, titled “These Guys,” features old clips of former President Donald Trump taking credit for appointing the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and the national right to abortion.

It also features a debate-stage clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed a six-week limit on abortion in his state, and older footage from Sen. Tim Scott, who’s vowed to sign the most pro-life legislation possible if he wins the White House.

The Biden team says abortion decisions should be made between and woman and her doctor.

“The last people who should be involved are these guys,” the ad says. “Decisions about your body should be made by you. Not by them.”

Democrats were furious over the 2022 Supreme Court decision that opened the door to state-based restrictions on abortion, but they’ve leveraged the issue at the ballot box.

A series of ballot measures have resulted in victories for the pro-choice side, even in red states, and the Biden campaign is hoping anger over the GOP crackdown on abortion will animate key voters, such as young people and suburban women.

Republican candidates on the Milwaukee debate stage flexed their pro-life credentials for the GOP base.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she is ardently pro-life but “consensus” will be required to develop and pass national limits.

That prompted a rebuke from former Vice President Mike Pence, who said consensus is “the opposite of leadership.”

Mr. Pence is pushing for a limit on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Biden campaign said it plans to use their positions against them. The abortion ad is one piece of a 16-week, $25 million advertising buy that will run on digital platforms in key 2024 states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“MAGA Republicans came to the debate stage and boasted about their support to strip women of the right to make their own health care decisions,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said. “President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.