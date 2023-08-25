Deft flying helped the pilot of a seaplane make an emergency crash landing in a cornfield in Clements, Maryland, Thursday. No injuries were reported, Maryland State Police said.

Pilot Anthony Capozzi, 63, of Venice, Florida, was accompanied in the pontoon-equipped Cessna 185 by passenger Charles O’Brien, 35, of Leonardtown, Maryland.

Clements, in St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland, is not far from the northern shore of the tidal portion of the Potomac River basin. The river empties into Chesapeake Bay and from there into the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr. Capozzi was forced to make an emergency landing of the craft after it suffered engine failure and stalled at around 5:30 p.m., MSP said. Responding troopers found the Cessna resting on its roof.

Investigation into the incident by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies is ongoing.

