Republican party officials announced that the party will head to Houston for the 2028 Republican National Convention.

In its earliest decision ever on the quadrennial event, the 168-member Republican National Committee voted for Houston over Miami and Nashville to host the multi-day convention.

“The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our party,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said Friday.

It will be the second time that Houston has hosted a Republican National Convention. The first was in 1992, when then-President George H.W. Bush gained the party’s nomination for a second time.

Houston First, a marketing and tourism organization focused on the city, expects that the convention could attract up to 50,000 people and will generate millions in revenue.

Mr. Abbot said Houston showcases the best of Texas, like “a strong business environment, record-breaking job growth, and a hub of entertainment and tourism.”

News of the next city to host the Republican National Convention came from Milwaukee, the host city for next year’s gathering, which will takes place July 15 to July 18. Dates for the 2028 convention have not been announced.

Milwaukee also hosted the first Republican presidential debate earlier this week, which gave an opportunity for eight candidates to bolster their polling numbers while the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, opted to skip the spectacle.

