Search and rescue operations were ongoing early Friday after a U.S. military fighter jet crashed overnight near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar outside San Diego, authorities said.

The single-seat F/A-18 Hornet went down about 11:50 p.m. Thursday in an area east of the airbase that Marine Corps officials said was government-owned property.

“There are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” Marine Corps officials said in a statement. “Search and rescue actions are ongoing (and) an investigation has begun.”

Marine officials have not identified the pilot, whose fate wasn’t known Friday. The aircraft was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is headquartered at MCAS Miramar.

The Marines said they would provide more information about the crash and the search effort when it becomes available.

