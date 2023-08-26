A painted toilet was left at the Americana by Brand mall in Glendale, California, Thursday, along with a note suggesting it was a bomb — but the threat was fake.

The Glendale Police Department says that Timothy Taratchila, 22, of Burbank, California, is the culprit behind the toilet bomb fake-out.

The multicolored toilet had been left in a grassy knoll near an AMC Theatre at the mall, GPD Sgt. Tino Saloomen told KNBC-TV.

Officers responded to the mall at 8 p.m., finding the toilet and the note.

The mall was then evacuated and a bomb team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called in to assess the scene and the purported incendiary toilet.

At 11:04 p.m., the LASD declared the scene safe and the order to evacuate the area was lifted, GPD said.

Mr. Taratchila, accused of making the fake threat, has been arrested and charged with the alleged offense. In their release posted on X, law enforcement did not explain when or where Mr. Taratchila was apprehended.

A statement from mall owner and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso intimates that Mr. Taratchila was found that night near the scene.

“[A] suspicious item and note were left at The Americana at Brand. … [We] were able to quickly assist the GPD in identifying and locating a suspect who was then arrested. We do not tolerate criminal activity on our properties and will take every step necessary to ensure the safety of our guests, tenants, residents and employees,” Mr. Caruso told KTLA-TV in a statement.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

