The searing lyrics of the chart-topping “Rich Men North of Richmond” propelled the tune to the GOP presidential debate stage, but the singer and songwriter behind the number says “it’s aggravating” to see his song become a political tool.

Oliver Anthony, the Virginia-based musician who penned “Rich Men North of Richmond,” has pushed back against the political weaponization of his song, particularly when the song was used as the opening question for the Fox News-hosted Republican debate.

“It was funny seeing my song… at the presidential debate,” Mr. Anthony said in a YouTube video. “Because it’s like, I wrote that song about those people, you know, so for them to have to sit there and listen to that, that cracks me up.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answered why “Rich Men North of Richmond” was striking a nerve in the U.S., placing blame on President Biden for causing a decline in the country.

But the song has nothing to do with the president, Mr. Anthony said.

“That song’s written about the people on that stage and a lot more, too,” Mr. Anthony said. “Not just them, but definitely them.”

Fox News anchor and co-host of the debate, Martha MacCallum, responded to Mr. Anthony’s criticism and defended kicking off the debate with the song.

“The reason we asked 8 GOP candidates, after playing ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ and pointing out that DC is just 100 miles N of Richmond was to say, ‘are you on the stage part of the problem that he sings about? or part of the solution?,’” Ms. MacCullum said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Asking about the criticism of welfare programs is not blaming the poor. It’s asking if the government is helping or hurting? He sings of people who are deeply frustrated and don’t want anyone trying to control them. It would be a good way to start a Dem or GOP debate, to spark an important conversation.”

Mr. Anthony laments increasing taxes, the value of the dollar, welfare abuse and, of course, the rich men north of Richmond — a jab at politicians and the wealthy elite occupying Washington, D.C., about 100 miles north of Richmond.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” caused a meteoric rise for Mr. Anthony, garnering the artist millions of streams and a No. 1 position on the Billboard Chart.

The song has also been championed by conservatives and received ire from liberals, but Mr. Anthony has described himself as being “dead center” politically.

“It’s hard to get a message out about your political ideology or your belief about the world in three minutes and some change. But I do hate to see that song being weaponized like I see the Right trying to characterize me as one of their own, and I see the Left trying to discredit me, I guess in retaliation,” Mr. Anthony said. “That Sh—- gotta stop.”

