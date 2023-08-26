Two Baltimore men were arrested on burglary charges in connection to a break-in at a Bethesda, Maryland, tobacco store, police said Friday.

Montgomery County Police arrived at 3:50 a.m. Monday at the Island Smoke Tobacco Shop in the 7900 block of Norfolk Avenue.

Two men forced their way in and allegedly stole property before leaving on foot, police said. Police did not say whether the storefront had been damaged, or how much was stolen, either in merchandise or in other items.

“An alert citizen witnessed the two suspects exit the store and was able to provide police with an accurate description,” police said.

Nathan Stewart and Donald Pevia III, both, 20, were charged with second-degree burglary, police said. Mr. Stewart remains held without bond, and Mr. Pevia III bonded out for $3,000.

