Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday urged progressives to unify as the Vermont independent made his case for why President Biden deserves a second term.

“At this moment, there has to be a unification of progressive people in general all of this country,” Mr. Sanders said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “People who are prepared to make sure that women control their own body, that we deal with climate change, that we represent the needs of the working class of this country, and take on the billionaire class.”

Mr. Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, has become a strong surrogate for Mr. Biden despite others in the party questioning whether the president can win reelection against former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Sanders conceded “age is an issue” for Mr. Biden but made the case that he’s fought for issues that liberal Democrats care most about.

“When people look at a candidate, whether he’s Joe Biden, or Trump, or Bernie Sanders, anybody else, they have to evaluate a whole lot of factors,” Mr. Sanders said. “The president has been strong on that. Do you think that climate change is real, or do you agree with the Republicans that it’s a non-issue? Do you think we should raise the minimum wage? Do you think we should reform and take on the pharmaceutical industry? Age is an issue, but there are a lot of broader issues than just that.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.