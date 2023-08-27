President Biden’s 2024 campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond pivoted to talk about gun control when asked Sunday about the 80-year-old president’s age presenting challenges at the ballot box.

“While they continue to talk about age, we’ll continue to talk about the fact that they’re not talking about banning assault weapons, while they’re banning books but they’re not protecting our children in schools,” Mr. Richmond said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The fact that none of them raised their hand to talk about climate as a real issue when we see fires in Maui, we see hurricanes hitting California, we see the destruction of wildfires. But they’re not talking about that.”

Mr. Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term, and has faced criticism that he may be mentally unfit.

He recently acknowledged his age as being a factor but argued in a CNN interview this summer that with age, “if you’re — been honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom.”

“While they continue to talk about age, we will talk about the things that Americans are talking about,” Mr. Richmond said Sunday. “And that’s kitchen table issues.”

