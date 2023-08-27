House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled Sunday that it’s almost certain the chamber will open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden once Congress returns from its August recess next month.

“If you look at all the information we’ve been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.” “That provides Congress the apex of legal power.”

House Republicans have been investigating the president for potential foreign influence peddling based on family business ties overseas when he was vice president.

Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his past role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company have been at the heart of those congressional probes.

Mr. Biden has not been directly tied to any of his family’s foreign business dealings. Republicans say an impeachment inquiry would provide them the power to better investigate.

“There’s two forms of justice when it comes to America,” Mr. McCarthy said. “When you look at this, it looks like a culture of corruption that’s been happening within the entire Biden family. You’ve got to be able to answer that to the American public.”

