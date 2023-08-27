D.C. police said Sunday they charged a Maryland girl with murder after authorities accused her of fatally stabbing another teen girl overnight along the U Street corridor.

Metropolitan Police said the teen suspect, a 16-year-old from Waldorf, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Naima Liggon, a 17-year-old who is also from Waldorf.

Police said officers initially responded to a local hospital around 2:10 a.m. where Ms. Liggon had self-transported to have her stab wounds treated. The teen eventually died from her injuries.

An investigation revealed the stabbing took place inside and outside a business in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW. Local NBC affiliate WRC-TV reported the fatal stabbing occurred at the McDonald’s on the corner of 14th and U streets.

Police said they arrested the 16-year-old suspect Sunday. The girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, had a knife on her when she was taken into custody.

