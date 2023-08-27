A porch pirate in Virginia snatched a package from a delivery driver Thursday right as the worker was about to drop off the order.

The victim’s doorbell camera captured the moment when the thief swiped the package from the FedEx driver’s hands, according to footage shared with Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC-TV.

Victim Jessica Saenz, who works from her home in Chesterfield, told the station “I was in a meeting and then the FedEx lady started knocking on my door like, really hard.”

The driver told Ms. Saenz that her package was stolen. The delivery contained an iPad her husband ordered.

Ms. Saenz told the station the male suspect walked alongside the driver and tried to convince her he lived at the home. That’s when the man yanked the package from the driver’s hands and ran off to leave in a white BMW outside the home.

Chesterfield County Police said the white BMW is a vehicle of interest in another robbery that happened last month.

