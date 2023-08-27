San Antonio’s top cop questioned Friday how the suspect accused of shooting and wounding two officers was out of jail despite being arrested twice in the past year.

Chief Bill McManus posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about why 28-year-old shooting suspect Jesse Garcia was given such low bond amounts that allowed him back onto the streets.

“One of the concerning aspects surrounding the shooting of our [officers] last nite… the [suspect] was out on 2 bonds for almost a [year] despite committing more crimes & being re-arrested & wanted on 3 [different] warrants,” Chief McManus said on X. “Why wasn’t he in jail? Why were’t [sic] his bonds increased? People want to know.”

Authorities said Thursday that Garcia fired a rifle at officers who were trying to arrest the suspect on recently issued arrest warrants. The two officers who were shot are still in the hospital, according to local ABC affiliate KSAT-TV.

A third officer was injured by debris and has since been released.

Garcia was wanted for losing contact with the bondsman who covered his $40,000 bond after he was arrested and charged with car burglary, evading arrest and felon in possession of a gun in June.

Garcia was also arrested last September for unauthorized use of a vehicle and drug possession. He was released on a $17,000 bond.

He has prior convictions for gun offenses, drug possession and giving a fake ID to a cop. Garcia also spent time at a juvenile facility as a teen.

Christian Henricksen, a prosecutor with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, said Friday he doesn’t think Garcia’s release from custody is an issue of “falling through the cracks.”

“Until we have a system that’s more based on risk, where judges can look at it, they can look at the defendant, they can look at the case, they can look at the criminal history and have more authority to remand people when they’re clearly dangerous, then this is going to continue to happen,” Mr. Henricksen said during a Friday news conference.

The prosecutor also said the bonds were set by judges despite the DA’s office wanting higher amounts.

