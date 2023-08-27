D.C. prosecutors said Friday they charged a Virginia man with assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Jared Miller, 37, of Chesapeake, was arrested last week on felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Prosecutors said he’s also facing multiple misdemeanor offenses related to his actions during Congress’ joint session to count the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Miller was part of a mob that became hostile toward U.S. Capitol Police officers after breaking through police lines on the capitol’s western side.

Mr. Miller is accused of shoving two police officers around 1:15 p.m. and then striking a USCP officer and a local D.C. police officer minutes later while rioters pushed the barricades back into police lines.

“Miller is also captured on [body-worn camera] as he reached over the barriers to hit officers before walking away from that portion of the police line,” prosecutors said.

The complaint also accuses Mr. Miller of throwing a water bottle at officers. He remained on restricted grounds after the mob breached police lines in the Capitol’s West Plaza.

Prosecutors said over 1,100 people have been arrested since the riot in January 2021. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

