Police in North Carolina said Monday an “armed and dangerous” man is at large and the University of North Carolina is on lockdown after the suspect was spotted around the college campus.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said the suspect was involved in a shooting. Neither the governor nor the police reported any casualties from the shooting.

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” Mr. Cooper said.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

UNC Police said there was an “armed and dangerous person” and told people to avoid contact with the suspect, who appears to be an Asian male. Local Fox affiliate WGHP said the shooter’s photo appears to match a photo of a graduate student from the UNC directory.

No details were offered on what the suspect is armed with or where he may be. The university went into lockdown at about 1 p.m.

