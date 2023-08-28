The Biden administration’s chief alcohol regulator may recommend that Americans consume no more than two drinks per week.

George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told the Daily Mail last week that the U.S. could take its cues from Canada when alcohol consumption guidelines are updated in 2025.

Canada recommends its countrymen imbibe just two drinks a week.

“If [the guidelines] go in any direction, it would be toward Canada,” Mr. Koob told the outlet.

The regulator added there are “no benefits” to physical health from drinking alcohol, though he did say it’s a “social lubricant.”

Mr. Koob admitted he enjoys a couple of glasses of “buttery Californian Chardonnay” each week.

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls told Fox News Digital the “rich men north of Richmond are once again recommending what hard-working Americans should and shouldn’t do.”

“Biden’s beer czar has no business advising guidance on alcohol consumption,” Mr. Nehls continued. “This is who the Democrats are. They want to control every aspect of your life.”

Current guidelines recommend that men limit daily drinks to two and women one.

The institute sees heavy drinking for men as more than four per day or 14 in a week. Women are considered heavy drinkers when they have more than three a day or seven weekly.

