Eminem wants Vivek Ramaswamy to lose his song.

The rap legend’s licensor has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican presidential-primary candidate, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

In a letter dated last week, and reported Monday by the British tabloid, a representative for BMI told the Ramaswamy campaign that Eminem is “objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions” and that the licensor has removed Eminem’s works “effective immediately” from the licensing agreement.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter read.

The letter did not specify the reason for revoking the license.

The letter came almost two weeks after Mr. Ramaswamy had a viral moment at the Iowa State Fair with Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

The biotech entrepreneur was asked by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in an interview to name his favorite walkout song and answered with “Lose Yourself,” a song from Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film “8 Mile.”

The fair’s sound system began blasting the song shortly afterward, and Mr. Ramaswamy captured the moment rather than just let it slip.

He grabbed the microphone, the moment he owned it, and began rapping and dancing.

But apparently he will only get that one shot, the opportunity coming once in a lifetime.

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady,” a Ramaswamy spokesperson told the Daily Mail about the cease-and-desist letter.

