Local news organizations have struggled to survive in recent years. The news has not been good. But that may change.

“Newspapers are continuing to vanish at a rapid rate. An average of more than two a week are disappearing. Since 2005, the country has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025,” reported a Northwestern University study of the trends released in 2022.

Help could be on the way, though.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Republican, and Andre Carson, Indiana Democrat, are the first official co-sponsors of the Community News & Small Business Support Act, according to Editor and Publisher, an industry source.

The legislation itself was introduced in July by Rep. Claudia Tenney, New York Republican, and Rep. Suzan DelBene, Washington Democrat — both members of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“The bipartisan legislation supports two institutions critical to sustaining hometown communities: local news organizations and small businesses. Much like the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which was introduced in the 117th Congress, the Tenney-DelBene Act makes refundable tax credits available to local newspapers of up to $25,000 per journalist in the first year and up to $15,000 per journalist in the next four years,” Editor and Publisher said in a helpful explanation released Monday.

“The Act also makes non-refundable tax credits available to local businesses that advertise with local newspapers of up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in the next four years,” it said.

“Additional co-sponsors are expected to be announced soon,” the publication noted.

THE NEWSOM FACTOR

Is there any Democrat out there, besides President Biden obviously, who would step forward and run for president in 2024? Well, maybe.

“Many voters — including more than a third of Democrats — want California Gov. Gavin Newsom to challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination,” says a Rasmussen Reports poll.

It also found that 37% of likely U.S. voters overall have a favorable impression of the Golden State governor, including 15% with a very favorable opinion of him.

But alas, 43% of the respondents view Mr. Newsom unfavorably, including 32% with a very unfavorable impression of the California Democrat. Another 19% are not sure.

The poll of 1,047 registered U.S. voters was conducted Aug. 21-23 and released Monday.

KRISTI’S ADVICE

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has a new mission, she says.

“Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, America has become hope itself. In his first inaugural address, Thomas Jefferson called America ‘the world’s best hope.’ In an 1862 address to Congress, Abraham Lincoln called America ‘the last best hope of earth.’ Today, that hope is dwindling. It feels like America is breaking,” Ms. Noem wrote in an essay for Fox News released Monday.

“In the last few years, some politicians have locked down entire states, told businesses that they were not essential, and took Americans’ individual freedoms away. In schools across the country, young Americans are being taught that our history is something to be ashamed of rather than something to be proud of,” she continued.

“The breaking of America is being accelerated – even driven – by the radical policies of the Biden administration. President Biden has crashed America’s once-proud economy into the ground, driving down wages while propelling inflation and the national debt to unheard-of heights. Under his watch, our southern border has become a war zone. And America – the great hope of nations around the world – looks weak on the global stage because he has refused to lead,” the governor continued.

Her remedy?

“My goal, and what I believe should be the goal of every American, is to live a life of significance. I get up every single day and do what I can to protect this great experiment – to guarantee that our freedoms survive for my kids and grandkids. Today, it is the job of every American to fight to put this country back on its foundation. America has stood the test of time because we have not given up on the ideals upon which we were founded. That has been the job of every American in history – to not drop the ball on our watch,” Ms. Noem advised.

“The freedom that we enjoy is not a guarantee. It’s something that has been fought for by generations before us. Our duty is to defend it for generations yet to come,” she noted.

TRUMP SNEAKS BY BIDEN

Many polls currently focus on the Republican presidential hopefuls and their chances of winning the White House. What about President Biden — and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump?

Things are complicated.

“In a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden, 46% would vote for Trump and 44% Biden. Ten percent are undecided. With Green Party candidate Cornel West added to the ballot test, 44% support Trump, 39% Biden, 4% West, and 13% are undecided,” reports a wide ranging Emerson College survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 25-26 and released Monday.

“Despite losing ground in the Republican Primary, support for Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup against Joe Biden increased two percentage points since last week’s poll. Cornel West continues to draw support from 7% of independents, 8% from Black voters, and 7% from Hispanics, key demographics that drove Biden’s 2020 victory,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a written statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 96% of U.S. adults do not consider themselves to be a vegetarian.

• 97% of Republicans, 96% of independents and 93% of Democrats agree.

• 98% of men and 94% of women also agree.

• 96% of Whites and 95% of non-Whites also agree.

• 4% of U.S. adults overall consider themselves to be a vegetarian.

• 3% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 2% of men and 6% of women also agree.

• 4% of Whites and 5% of non-Whites also agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,015 U.S. adults conducted July 3-27 and released Thursday.

