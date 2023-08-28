A Maui resident and his wife who escaped the deadly wildfires in Lahaina by jumping into the ocean and treading water for almost three hours say the federal government’s response has been pathetic.

“We’re not being treated like we’re U.S. citizens,” Mike Cicchino told “NewsNation Prime” host Natasha Zouves as his wife Andreza sat beside him.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but we feel like we’re not getting any help out here at least from the federal government,” he said. “They are helping, from what I understand, down on the ground to look for bodies, to clear out rubble, those types of things. But as far as the people that were displaced, financially, they’ve been no help.”

Following the wildfire three weeks ago in Maui, the couple, like many residents, were left homeless and unemployed when the blaze ripped through their home and business.

“We feel like we just got out of a fight for our life. Now, we’re back in another fight for our life to find a home, to find a place to rest our head at night,” Mr. Cicchino said. “We’re not getting any help from (the) federal government so far.”

The wildfires killed at least 115 people, with hundreds still unaccounted for, and destroyed at least 2,000 structures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized one-time grants of $700 per household as part of its initial disaster relief.

Mr. Cicchino, though, said he and his wife have not seen the money.

“We never received the $700, which I mean wouldn’t go very far here in Hawaii,” he said. “We’re mostly getting help from private organizations and nonprofits.”

When asked Monday by a reporter about federal efforts to help those in Maui by the administration, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, “We will be there…as long as it takes for this community to rebuild.”

President Biden faced backlash from Republicans upon arriving in Maui 13 days after the fires and making unusual quips while touring the burnt grounds, leaving his critics and some residents saying the president appeared unsympathetic in the aftermath of the devastation.

The White House, however, pushed back, saying Mr. Biden responded immediately and kept in contact with the governor and other emergency officials when the disaster happened.

FEMA announced last week it had distributed more than $8.5 million in aid to about 8,000 families impacted by the wildfire, including $3.6 million in rental assistance.

