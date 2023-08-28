President Joe Biden is too old to “effectively serve” another four-year term, according to a new poll.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found more than three-quarters of adults surveyed, or 77%, believe Mr. Biden, 80, is too old to run for reelection. More than half, 51%, said former Republican President Donald Trump, 77, is also too old to run.

The two men are the prohibitive favorites to face off in the November 2024 presidential election.

The poll found more bipartisan agreement that Mr. Biden is too old for the White House.

Democrats surveyed believe that both Mr. Biden, at 69%, and Mr. Trump at 71% are too old. Among Republicans, 89% said Mr. Biden was too old to run, but only 28% believe Mr. Trump is too old for another term.

The survey follows a string of stumbles and gaffes that some have blamed on Mr. Biden’s age.

Out of those who see Mr. Biden as too old to serve again in 2024, only 14% want to see him seek reelection. For those who don’t believe he is too old, 60% want to see him on the ballot again.

The survey found 26% of those who responded associated Mr. Biden with his age and that words “old,” “outdated,” “aging” and “elderly” come to mind when they think of him. Another 15% said the words “slow,” “confused” and “bumbling” are what they think of the president, while 13% said the words “bad,” “terrible” or a profanity came to mind.

The poll found that Mr. Trump has his own problems with how voters think of him.

Among the adults surveyed, 15% associated him with the words “corrupt,”” criminal” and “crooked,” while 8% associate Mr. Trump with the words “liar,” “dishonest” and “untrustworthy.”

Two-thirds of those surveyed think that age limits should be set for the president, members of Congress and Supreme Court justices. Democrats are more likely to want a set retirement age for justices, at 77%, than the president, at 72%. Republicans favor the opposite, with 61% favoring age limits for justices and 64% for the president. For congressional candidates, 71% of both Republicans and Democrats want a maximum age.

Younger Democrats were more likely to disapprove of Mr. Biden’s job as president and how he is handling the economy.Of those ages 18 to 44, 48% disapprove of his handling of the economy and 32% disapprove of his job as president. Out of Democrats aged 45 and up, 15% disapprove his job as president and 22% disapprove of his handling of the economy.

The poll of 1,165 adults was conducted from Aug. 10 to 14.

