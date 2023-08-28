Police in South Carolina on Saturday said a local college student was shot dead after the male victim mistakenly tried to enter the wrong home.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were dispatched for a burglary call in the 500 block of South Holly Street shortly before 2 a.m. The call was upgraded to shots fired while officers were en route.

Police arrived to find a man lying motionless with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student who was from Connecticut.

No charges have been filed in the case, and the shooter remains unidentified.

Police said they are consulting with the Solicitor’s Office to see if charges will be brought forward.

