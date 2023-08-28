CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urged people to go inside and avoid windows.
Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus. Classes started last week at the state’s flagship university.
