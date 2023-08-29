Police in Chicago on Monday said a TV reporter and cameraman were robbed at gunpoint while covering a string of robberies in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the Univision crew was in West Town around 5 a.m. Monday when three armed men wearing ski masks drove up on the journalists.

The masked suspects demanded money from the two victims, then went through their SUV and stole a camera, two bags of equipment and a personal backpack belonging to the Univision’s photographer, the station said.

Meanwhile, a woman was the victim of an armed carjacking in the same block where the journalists were robbed just hours before they went into the field.

It’s the second instance of a Chicago journalist being robbed this month.

A member of WLS’ news team was assaulted and robbed on Aug. 8 while covering a news conference about the shooting death of a teen boy.

