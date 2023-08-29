National wholesaler Costco recently offered customers who bought certain lots of its store-brand Kirkland Signature American Vodka a full refund after receiving complaints about the taste.

In an email from the company to customers posted on Reddit, Costco offered a refund on the alcohol, specifically the product sold from Jun. 12 to Aug. 10.

“It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product. While not a food safety issue, this does not meet our quality expectations,” Costco wrote.

Consumers were instructed to return the bottles to their local Costco for a full refund.

The applicable lot codes, found on the bottom of each bottle, are 23-0942, 23-0944, 23-0953, 23-0956, 23-0966, 23-0973, 23-0976, 23-0979, 23-0985, 23-0988, 23-1030, 23-1058, 23-1037, 23-1042, 23-1044, 23-1048, 23-1059, 23-1060, 23-1068, 23-1069, 23-1075, 23-1076, 23-1072, 23-1081, 23-1078, 23-1080 and 23-1079.

Costco did not specify what might have caused the bad taste. Another Reddit user commenting on a post regarding the vodka in late July claimed to work for the company’s regional office and alleged that an incompletely cleaned container had left the aftertaste of rum in the affected vodka.

The refunded lots have also been taken out of stores and are no longer for sale, Costco told Nexstar Media.

The maker of Kirkland Signature American Vodka, the LeVecke Corp., has not yet responded to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.