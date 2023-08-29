A candy store in Ocean Shores, Washington, had an unusual visitor: A young buck wandered in through the automatic doors and took a gander at the confections on display.

Buddy and Howie’s Candy Store posted photos and video of the antlered animal on Facebook from Saturday, the day of the incident.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves,” the store wrote, adding in an edit later, “I think we have a taffy thief on our hands,” followed by three laughing emojis.

After human visitors noticed the deer, it ambled around the store for a bit longer before ultimately galloping out the sliding doors.

Store owner Jennifer Strobel tried and failed to deter the deer from entering, and was fearing the worst.

“Once he was inside, the only thing I could think of is that if he gets spooked this is going to be bad,” Ms. Strobel told the local News Tribune newspaper.

Ms. Strobel said the deer did not leave empty-mouthed, taking with it a piece of butter popcorn taffy.

The lost piece of taffy is ultimately the only “damage” the deer inflicted on the candy store.

“[He] came in and the only damage done was he might have got a piece of wonderful taffy,” Ms. Strobel told KOMO-TV.

