Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia Kay Coles James has resigned, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday.

No reason was given for her resignation. Kelly Gee, who currently serves as the executive director of the Virginia Lottery, will be taking over.

“Secretary James is a leader, a trailblazer and a dedicated public servant to our Commonwealth and our nation,” Mr. Youngkin said in a statement. “I thank Kay for her service to Virginians and for her expertise as we made impactful change. Together, she helped us deliver on our promises to change the trajectory of the Commonwealth. I am grateful for her immense contributions and proud to call her a friend.”

Ms. James said it was “a pleasure … serving the citizens of the Commonwealth and our incredible Governor.”

“We have worked together in the cabinet to deliver on the governor’s promise of making Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” she said in a statement.

The statement said she will continue with her position as a board member at James Madison University.

In the release, Mr. Youngkin said Ms. Gee’s “valuable expertise, years of public service, and commitment” make her an excellent choice for the role.

“I am thrilled to move into a new role within the Youngkin administration as Secretary of the Commonwealth,” Ms. Gee said in the statement. “After a decade of public service, I look forward to serving the Commonwealth in this new capacity by assisting Virginians on behalf of the Governor. Secretary James has served Virginians incredibly well, and I look forward to building on her progress.”

