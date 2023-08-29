The King’s College, an evangelical liberal arts school in New York City with a history of financial woes, is on track to lose its accreditation this week.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education said Friday that King’s College has failed to submit a “required substantive change request for institutional closure” to maintain accreditation.

Accreditation certifies that a college meets academic standards recognized by the Department of Education.

The school’s failure to update its public financial disclosures and pay its dues and fees means it will lose accreditation at the end of August, the commission noted.

The news comes after the commission withdrew accreditation from King’s College on May 26, prompting the private school to appeal in June as it sought new financial backers.

Last month, the commission said it would “consider the institution closed and no longer operational” after King’s College announced it would not hold fall classes.

The Washington Times has reached out to King’s College for comment.

King’s College last updated the news page on its website on May 8, when its board named alumnus Steven French as interim president.

In a statement emailed to The Christian Post last month, the school’s trustees pledged to appeal the loss of accreditation status.

“The Board of Trustees and senior administration will continue to navigate the College’s next steps and continue to contend for King’s future over the coming months,” the statement read. “The Board is committed to continuing our efforts to pursue strategic alliance opportunities.”

The Christian school has undergone multiple transformations and financial struggles since its 1938 founding in New Jersey.

The campus moved to Delaware in 1941 and to Briarcliff Manor, New York, in 1955.

After the school closed in 1994 amid financial difficulties, the evangelical ministry Campus Crusade for Christ took control. King’s College reopened in 1999 in Manhattan and became independent of Campus Crusade, now known as Cru, in 2012.

Prominent conservative author and pundit Dinesh D’Souza led the school from 2010 to 2012. He resigned as president amid public allegations that he committed adultery.

