Learner’s permit tests in Maryland will be offered in 10 additional new languages starting in September, the state Motor Vehicle Administration said Tuesday.

The state driver’s manual will also be offered in the new languages.

The tests and manual are currently offered in English, Spanish, French, Korean, traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

Each test has 25 random questions; to get a permit, an applicant must answer at least 22 questions correctly in 20 minutes or less.

After translating the English version to plain English, learner’s permit tests were created in Farsi, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog, Urdu, Hindi, Amharic, Arabic and Yoruba.

The last new language offered will be American Sign Language. That test will have questions asked via sign, as opposed to having questions be read by the permit applicant.

The new language offerings were chosen based on U.S. census data, the MVA said.

“Improving accessibility for the driver’s knowledge test and study materials is critical to serve Maryland’s linguistically diverse population. … The Driver’s Manual is a critical tool to educate new drivers and improve road safety for all travelers,” Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a statement.

