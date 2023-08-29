Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’s confident House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will start an impeachment inquiry into President Biden when Congress returns next month.

The Georgia Republican told Real America’s Voice on Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry “was his big push on the call” Mr. McCarthy held Monday with House GOP lawmakers.

“An impeachment inquiry is just asking the question,” Ms. Greene said. “We’re just asking members of Congress, ‘Do you think we should inquire about impeachment?’”

Ms. Greene believes the House GOP should be fully behind an impeachment inquiry, but there are at least several holdouts.

“At this point right now, I’m like, ‘what the hell is wrong with Republicans?’” added Ms. Greene, who has already introduced numerous articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden.

In May she introduced three articles of impeachment against him over the way he handled the surge in illegal immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. In July, she called for his impeachment once more over his purported involvement with son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Mr. McCarthy has threatened an impeachment inquiry as early as September if the Biden administration doesn’t provide documents House investigators are seeking in their probe of the Biden family business deals and the extent of Mr. Biden’s involvement.

Mr. McCarthy told Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow that, “the whole determination here is how the Bidens handle this.”

“If they provide us the documents there wouldn’t be a need for impeachment inquiry,” Mr. McCarthy added. “But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with impeachment inquiry when we come back into session.”

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has obtained bank records from financial institutions that have shown more than $20 million paid to Biden family members and associates from foreign business deals.

The panel has not yet tried to obtain the records of Biden family members involved in the deals, or records from the president himself.

Ms. Greene said that she “can’t comprehend that we need any more evidence,” adding later that a few remaining Republicans are holding back the inquiry, but she expects to vote on it in September.

