Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday pulled the plug on his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, making him the first casualty of the 2024 contest.
Mr. Suarez was considered a longshot when he entered the crowded field in June, and his failure to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate this month effectively put a nail in his coffin.
“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” Mr. Suarez, 45, said.
The mayor campaigned on the need to bring a new generation of young and Hispanic voters into the GOP tent and said cities across the country could learn from the low-tax, pro-law enforcement policies that helped spur Miami’s booming economy.
