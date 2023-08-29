By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday pulled the plug on his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, making him the first casualty of the 2024 contest.

Mr. Suarez was considered a longshot when he entered the crowded field in June, and his failure to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate this month effectively put a nail in his coffin.

“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” Mr. Suarez, 45, said.

The mayor campaigned on the need to bring a new generation of young and Hispanic voters into the GOP tent and said cities across the country could learn from the low-tax, pro-law enforcement policies that helped spur Miami’s booming economy.

