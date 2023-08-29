Police evacuated the Smithsonian National Zoo in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday after receiving word of a bomb threat.

Authorities say that a bomb threat was received around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to a National Zoo spokesperson, the zoo has been temporarily closed since 12:30 p.m.

No injuries or explosions have been reported and D.C. police continue to investigate the threat.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.