Dozens of the District of Columbia’s Special Police Officers have been serving as armed protectors at schools and libraries without active licenses, according to a report.

Fifty-five of the 114 SPOs working across the District were found to have expired licenses as of Aug. 18, according to a review conducted by local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

At least two officers were hired with expired licenses. An officer hired in January hadn’t renewed a license since 2016, and another officer hired in March 2022 had a license expire in May 2021, the station reported.

The district commander within the D.C. Public School’s Special Police unit, as well as three coordinators in the group, had their licenses expire at the end of May. WJLA reported the school system’s security license that lets it employ SPOs ran out in October 2021.

Only two SPOs in schools held active licenses as of Aug. 18, according to the station.

Special Police Officers function as security guards with police powers. They’re stationed in places such as the Department of Behavioral Health or by the luxury retailers in D.C.’s downtown area.

SPOs must pass background checks and drug screenings and complete training to keep their licenses. Armed officers who work without active licenses can face criminal charges.

