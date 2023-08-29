Tribal police broke up a climate protest on the road leading to the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Captured by FreedomNews.TV, protesters on Sunday set a roadblock on the highway leading to the Burning Man festival. The demonstrators sat or stood around a trailer with signs saying “Abolish Capitalism” and “Burners of the World Unite.” One agitator seemed to chain herself to the trailer.

The roadblock soon created a traffic jam 100 cars long. Drivers got out of their cars and began arguing with the protestors and trying to dismantle or move the trailer.

“People are getting hurt because of climate change,” one protestor said. “Look at what happened in Maui. Look at what is happening right now in Canada.”

Protestors and drivers argued about the validity of the protest, and drivers complained that the demonstration was making people sit in the hot sun.

Police arrived moments later and pushed the trailer out of the road and ran over the protesters’ signs. The police exited their vehicles with weapons drawn, with one officer pointing his firearm at an unarmed protester. Police made several arrests and cleared the road of debris.

