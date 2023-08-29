South Korean and U.S. special forces soldiers practiced a covert beach landing on Monday during an amphibious infiltration drill. The drill was a part of the ongoing annual UFS (Ulchi Freedom Shield)/TIGER exercises. This year’s UFS, where the number of drills will exceed those in previous iterations, are scheduled to end on August 31.
