House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the number two Republican in the House, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, said in a statement that after not feeling like himself the past week, he underwent blood tests that revealed irregularities that resulted in the “very treatable” cancer diagnosis.

He said he has begun treatment, but will continue working and expects to return to D.C.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” said Mr. Scalise, 57. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” Mr. Scalise said. “I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that forms in plasma cells and accumulates in bone marrow, according to the Mayo Clinic. Treatment options include bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

News of the diagnosis rallied lawmakers to send well wishes to Mr. Scalise on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Many praised the majority leader as a fighter.

Mr. Scalise has faced adversity before — the lawmaker was shot and grievously wounded during an assassination attempt by a supporter of progressive Sen. Bernard Sanders during a congressional baseball practice in 2017. He returned to the House a few months later.

“There is no stronger fighter than Steve Scalise,” said House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. “Steve is as tough and kind as they come, and he has beaten so many unbeatable odds. The Legend from Louisiana is beloved by his colleagues and America and we know he will fight this next battle with that same resolve. We are proud to stand by to support Steve and his family as they embrace strength and faith in this next challenge.”

