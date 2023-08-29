British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is in hot water with Starbucks Workers United after he promoted his upcoming album by working a shift at a Seattle Starbucks store.

Mr. Sheeran made an appearance at the coffee shop Friday, captured on video. Sporting the typical green apron of a Starbucks barista, he made drinks and talked to customers. The video, intended as a promotion for his “Autumn Variations” LP, drew the rebuke of some Starbucks workers and their union.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the store that Mr. Sheeran visited has faced numerous claims of treating the union unfairly.

“Ed Sheeran working a shift at a Starbucks store in Seattle that faced massive union busting is straight up embarrassing,” the union posted on X.

Ed Sheeran working a shift at a Starbucks store in Seattle that faced massive union-busting is straight up embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/G27lGHhpXV</ a> — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) August 26, 2023

The union claimed that every worker in the video was management, not rank and file.

The issue shows the growing labor consciousness at Starbucks.

Despite the backlash, fans seemed to enjoy the Sheeran experience. The video, posted on Starbucks’ TikTok account, shows many customers and workers enjoying themselves.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.