Two anonymous 7-Eleven clerks went viral for holding down and beating a robber with a large stick after the would-be thief had filled a rolling trash bin with tobacco products.

A customer who was recording the incident repeatedly advised the two male clerks that “there ain’t nothing you can do” and urged them to “just let him go.”

The robber was casually clearing the shelves behind the register of their cigarettes after getting himself and the trash bin there, clearly indifferent to subterfuge.

Indeed, retail workers around the country have been fired for confronting shoplifters as company policies mandate they don’t risk their safety to protect store goods.

Lululemon fired two of its employees in April after they confronted thieves at a Georgia store. A Lowe’s employee from Georgia was also fired for trying to stop a group of shoplifters in June. Lowe’s went on to rehire the employee last month.

In this incident, the exact time and place of which remained uncertain Thursday, the customer effectively agreed, saying the clerks should call the police and do nothing until then.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, one of the clerks took down the male robber, who was obscuring his face with a blue cloth.

Another clerk entered the frame with a large wooden pole and began whaling on the thief while the crook screamed out in pain and begged them to stop.

Sikh grocery store owner was told that “there ain’t nothing you can do” repeatedly and that “ayy, just let him go” as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

The customer went from advising the clerks not to intervene — and even asking the thief to grab him some cigars — to cheering them on.

“Whoopin’ his a— now. That’s called whoopin’ yo a—,” the customer can be heard saying.

While many details of the incident remained unclear, the Toronto Sun reported that the robber was confronted at a 7-Eleven in California.

There have been no reported arrests at this time — either of the would-be robber or the fighting clerks.

