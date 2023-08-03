Police in Ohio shot two armed hijackers dead Wednesday after the pair stole a truck cab and took its driver hostage before engaging in a lengthy standoff that ended in gunfire.

Officers from the London Police Department in Ohio first pulled over a man and a woman during a routine traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects, who were not identified, gave the officer false information before speeding off in their van.

The duo then stopped at a truck stop on U.S. 42 and fled on foot. A responding officer attempted to subdue the suspects with a stun gun, and the male suspect reacted by pointing his weapon at the officer, but not firing.

The suspects hopped inside an unlocked truck cab and drove off with the truck driver still inside, leading police on a multicounty chase that ended in Vandalia on westbound I-70.

A four-standoff ensued as police tried to negotiate the release of the hostage. Eventually, police approached the vehicle in an attempt to free the trucker, but one of the suspects opened fire on police. Officers responded by shooting back and mortally wounding both suspects.

The trucker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

