By Brad Matthews - The Washington Times - Thursday, August 3, 2023

Fliers on Frontier Airlines will need to get to the airport 15 minutes sooner than before starting on Aug. 16, when the carrier’s check-in counters will begin closing 60 minutes prior to flights.

Currently, Frontier check-in and bag drop counters close 45 minutes before flights, the airline noted in a post on the X platform.

The move will give passengers more time to get through security and bag handlers at the airport more time to process luggage prior to a flight, the airline said.

“Increasing the standard check-in and bag drop cutoff from the current 45 minutes to 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure … will also serve to standardize the cutoff times for both international and domestic travel,” Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz told USA Today.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.

