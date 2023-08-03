Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are writing monumental checks to the Screen Actors Guild in an effort to bolster the union’s emergency relief fund during the ongoing strike.

In a statement Wednesday, the union announced it had raised about $15 million for the fund with the help of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The fund aims to provide aid to any of the struggling SAG members who are out on strike.

Actors Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and others each donated at least $1 million to the strike fund, according to the union.

“We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession,” Ms. Streep said in a statement.

The outpouring of support for the striking actors helps the union maintain momentum in its labor struggle with Hollywood studios and producers. SAG has been on strike since July 14, joining the picket lines of Writers Guild of America members, who have been on strike since early May.

Both unions are looking for similar contract guarantees, including changes to residual payments and updates to regulations on artificial intelligence.

The WGA is set to begin negotiations with the studios this week, marking the first time the union has met with the studios since the strike began.

