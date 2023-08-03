By Brad Matthews - The Washington Times - Thursday, August 3, 2023

After no ticket matched the grand prize numbers for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot for the next drawing of the lottery on Friday has jumped up from $1.05 billion to $1.25 billion.

If the jackpot is hit by a lucky player Friday, then the prize will stand alone as the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The lump cash option for a winner will be $625.3 million; the other option involves a smaller immediate payout followed by 29 annual payments, each 5% bigger than the last.

The last ticket to win the Mega Millions grand prize was bought in New York, with the $20 million-winning numbers drawn on April 18. Friday will mark the 31st drawing undertaken since that win.

Mega Millions tickets can be bought for $2 per play in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Alabama.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2023 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide