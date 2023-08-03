After no ticket matched the grand prize numbers for the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot for the next drawing of the lottery on Friday has jumped up from $1.05 billion to $1.25 billion.
If the jackpot is hit by a lucky player Friday, then the prize will stand alone as the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The lump cash option for a winner will be $625.3 million; the other option involves a smaller immediate payout followed by 29 annual payments, each 5% bigger than the last.
The last ticket to win the Mega Millions grand prize was bought in New York, with the $20 million-winning numbers drawn on April 18. Friday will mark the 31st drawing undertaken since that win.
Mega Millions tickets can be bought for $2 per play in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Nevada, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Alabama.
