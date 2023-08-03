Meta’s “Twitter Killer” Threads is quickly developing features to attract disillusioned users from X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

After garnering 100 million sign-ups in its first week, Threads has since lost nearly 75% of its daily active users. The app has failed to hold the attention of users who had enjoyed Twitter’s service.

Many users were disappointed to find no chronological timeline on Threads. The only available timeline on the app at the time of its launch was an algorithmically generated one filled with posts from accounts users didn’t follow.

Threads last week launched its chronological timeline, with no posts from accounts users don’t follow. The “Following” tab was rolled out with little fanfare, and is only visible after users tap the Threads logo at the top of the screen.

One of the most anticipated updates to Threads is a web browser version. Threads currently has a web-based platform, but users cannot post on it.

However, users who rely on social media for professional reasons often need a web browser for ease of access.

Adam Mosseri, head of Threads and Instagram, told users to “hang tight!” when asked when a web version of the app would be available.

Despite Threads’ bare-bones service, it has the potential to overtake Elon Musk’s X. The company’s future has been in question since its billionaire owner decided to rebrand the bird app as X this year.

The company has been mired in near-constant controversy since Mr. Musk took over the site late last year. Users have expressed concern over the growing number of scam and spam accounts on X, as well as disdain for the new account verification system.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.