Popular social networking and aggregation website Reddit was inaccessible on any platform for hours Wednesday after suffering a major service crash.

Users continually received error messages when trying to access the Reddit app Wednesday afternoon. Some users reported being able to access the site while logged out, but when logged in the issues resurfaced. The outage appeared on web browsers as well as the Reddit mobile app.

Downdetector, which tracks the online status of sites like Reddit, received around 30,000 user reports Wednesday confirming that the site was experiencing a major outage.

Reddit officials announced at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night that the issue had been fixed, but did not offer a reason for the crash.

The outage comes during a turbulent summer for Reddit. The site experienced a number of crashes and outages during the major Reddit strike in June. In protest over the company’s decision to impose new fees for application developers for access to the site, several popular “Subreddit” discussion communities went read-only or offline. The strain from the strike caused outages and crashes all throughout June and into July.

